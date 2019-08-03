Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 1.96 N/A 1.09 12.86 PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.34 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and PDC Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDC Energy Inc. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

$20.13 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 51.58%. Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $49.43, while its potential upside is 84.23%. The results provided earlier shows that PDC Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors PDC Energy Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.