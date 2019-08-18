Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.83 N/A 1.09 12.86 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.37 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marathon Oil Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. New Concept Energy Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, New Concept Energy Inc. which has a 21.9 Current Ratio and a 21.9 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marathon Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation and New Concept Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation’s average target price is $20.11, while its potential upside is 61.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance while New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.