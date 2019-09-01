Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.70 N/A 1.09 12.86 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.12 N/A 0.32 35.52

Demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Marathon Oil Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marathon Oil Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Marathon Oil Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 61.91% and an $19.17 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Marathon Oil Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 80.5%. About 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.