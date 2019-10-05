Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 12 0.33 801.51M 1.09 12.86 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.00 3.25M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 6,469,007,263.92% 7.5% 4.2% Barnwell Industries Inc. 471,629,661.88% -62.1% -28.9%

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil Corporation has a beta of 2.25 and its 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Barnwell Industries Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Barnwell Industries Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Marathon Oil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.17 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 57.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 34.6% of Barnwell Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats Barnwell Industries Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.