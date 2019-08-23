Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Comparison side by side

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.80 N/A 1.09 12.86 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 1.99 N/A 0.19 3.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.9% 18.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 62.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 2.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -1.95% 0.84% -34.26% -34.85% -56.02% -20.29%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 9 of the 11 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.