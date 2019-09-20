Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.50% 4.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation N/A 15 12.86 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Marathon Oil Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

$19 is the consensus target price of Marathon Oil Corporation, with a potential upside of 45.71%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Marathon Oil Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance while Marathon Oil Corporation’s rivals have 25.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.25 shows that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.