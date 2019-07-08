Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Marathon Oil Corporation has 85.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.50% 4.20% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation N/A 16 14.10 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Marathon Oil Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Marathon Oil Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

With consensus target price of $20.25, Marathon Oil Corporation has a potential upside of 49.78%. The potential upside of the competitors is 78.39%. Given Marathon Oil Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Marathon Oil Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.25. In other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.