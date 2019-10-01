Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $641,200; As Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Price Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Upped Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 1,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 6,645 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 5,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $271.93. About 365,432 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 152,015 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 106,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 8.86 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 1.94 million shares to 12.28M shares, valued at $446.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 31,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,815 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Jnba Advisors accumulated 2,125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 122,107 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 177,113 shares. The Montana-based Stack Fincl Mgmt has invested 1.43% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 134 are held by Hershey Com. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 16,428 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,918 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 8,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). First Mercantile Trust Com reported 4,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. 421,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Com.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil – Thoughts On Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Top 8 Tech Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX CEO Ayers in rehab for spinal cord injury – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Terry Smith: The British Fund Manager Beating Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 42,247 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 35,441 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 0.75% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 2,543 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 745,907 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Bamco holds 4.35% or 3.94 million shares. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 1,003 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill Cap accumulated 600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 12,237 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 26,948 shares. 1,616 are owned by Advisors Cap Mngmt.