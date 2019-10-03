Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Stake by $897,400; Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $354,704; Shares Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 130,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.77 million, down from 134,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 1.28 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 64,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 178,333 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 242,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 12.15 million shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14,825 shares to 223,376 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 31,015 shares to 90,175 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 54.17% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MRO’s profit will be $88.44 million for 26.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

