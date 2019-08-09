Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Lifted Stake by $995,952; New Residential Invt (NRZ) Shares Declined While Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $415,216

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 434,141 shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO)

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 63,308 shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares to 882,656 shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 93,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,983 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Oil: A Few Thoughts On Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,427 were accumulated by Laffer Invs. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 42,608 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0.01% or 4.84M shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 213 shares. 6.19 million were reported by Putnam Limited Co. Pictet Asset accumulated 422,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 278 shares. 435,927 are owned by River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Ci Inc reported 0% stake. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Greenleaf Trust reported 11,919 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 48,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 215,193 are owned by Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 616,821 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Sloves Andrew bought $29,974 worth of stock or 1,800 shares. $990,000 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Nierenberg Michael.

More notable recent New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Residential Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Residential Investment: Strong Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Residential Investment declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2018. More interesting news about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Residential Investment Corp.: Consider This 7.4%-Yielding New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) CEO Michael Nierenberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.