Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Holder Highstreet Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $619,930

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 143.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 43,967 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 18,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 11.54M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.43M shares. Hartford Invest invested in 0.04% or 88,731 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 2,873 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 3,581 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Conning has 16,560 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 235,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 1.53M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbva Compass Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 7,394 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 1.24 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc stated it has 280,317 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 35,976 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 19,766 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) by 322,335 shares to 179,886 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 4,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.67M shares. Victory Management Inc accumulated 327,313 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 15,651 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 34,548 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.65% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Virginia-based Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.04% stake. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Com reported 9,182 shares. Monarch reported 25,852 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 313,503 shares. Tci Wealth holds 27,228 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 841,460 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (NYSE:IBM) by 21,550 shares to 40,428 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,495 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).