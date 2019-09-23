Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Share Price Declined While Fruth Investment Management Lifted by $598,430 Its Holding; Greenlight Capital Increases Position in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP)

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 164,869 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 15.79M shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 187,400 shares to 472,025 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 3.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 600,000 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 338,190 shares. Smithfield owns 355 shares. Key Grp Hldgs (Cayman) Limited accumulated 28,383 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Rampart Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 7,027 shares. 242,490 are owned by Twin Cap Mngmt. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.2% or 1.23 million shares. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 0.06% or 3.66 million shares. Bokf Na owns 81,711 shares. Art Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 99,414 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% or 36,044 shares. 23,307 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech. 37,616 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability.