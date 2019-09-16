Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Holder Fruth Investment Management Raised Position by $598,430; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stock Rose While Ellington Management Group Lifted Position by $815,500

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock increased 10.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 24.69M shares traded or 131.49% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 209.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 34,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Marathon Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MRO) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associates Inc holds 5,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.01M were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,793 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 88,497 shares. Chevy Chase Inc holds 682,741 shares. Community Bancorp Na holds 145 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 421,000 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 437,526 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.29% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 218,198 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Asset Management Inc accumulated 1,307 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GGAL leads financial gainers, ECPG and AMTB the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: DryShips Jumps Following Merger News; PG&E Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 103,102 shares to 394,106 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).