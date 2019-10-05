Marathon (MPC) Holder Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Its Position by $3.34 Billion; White Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Marathon (MPC) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 59,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 5,177 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.19 million, down from 64,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Marathon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 4,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Motco owns 22,412 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 6,371 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.35% or 47,144 shares. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,190 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.09% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 87,939 shares. Conning Inc holds 1.26% or 219,218 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,239 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 12,359 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc accumulated 5,867 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 5.90 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proffitt & Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,058 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 15,867 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,470 shares to 10,936 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 24,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmac.Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1,515 shares to 1,683 shares, valued at $290.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Pan Amer.Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 1.19% or 126,095 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation owns 4,036 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kbc Nv invested in 0.07% or 155,395 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 15,502 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Schroder Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 509,595 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 48,745 were reported by Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,100 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.04% or 27,551 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 301,740 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has 75 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Capital Innovations Lc stated it has 16,630 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sun Life Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).