Marathon Capital Management Upped Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding By $595,920; Shelton Capital Management Raised Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake By $3.76 Million

Shelton Capital Management increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 1079.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management acquired 43,222 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 47,227 shares with $4.14M value, up from 4,005 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $30.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 681,061 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers

Marathon Capital Management increased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 32.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 15,280 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 61,965 shares with $2.43 million value, up from 46,685 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $9.60B valuation. The stock decreased 4.67% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 3.11M shares traded or 33.18% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $85 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is -3.54% below currents $90.45 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,233 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys. 19,238 are owned by City. Hennessy Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 287,936 shares. 5,082 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Co. Boston Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 2,382 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 11,154 shares. 2.24M are owned by Swiss Bankshares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Nordea Inv invested in 47,352 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 4,609 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 61,308 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 19,630 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 3,502 shares or 0.03% of the stock. King Wealth owns 26,454 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. American Asset accumulated 2,800 shares.

Shelton Capital Management decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 4,359 shares to 25,149 valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) stake by 448 shares and now owns 230 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,783 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, June 30. Shukla Saumil P had bought 49 shares worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Shares for $4,334 were bought by Sanchez Robert. Cawley Timothy had bought 55 shares worth $4,654 on Sunday, March 31. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $522 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares.

