Marathon Capital Management Trimmed T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Holding by $500,000; 58.Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined While Investec Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 57.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 979,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.11 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 437,970 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.81M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 1.17 million shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Vital Therapies; 10/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP APRIL PRELIM AUM $1.02 TRILLION

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 51,951 shares to 105,802 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 56,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,642 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

