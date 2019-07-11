Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Harmonic (HLIT) by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Mackay Shields Trimmed Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $2.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 57,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,541 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, down from 434,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.24M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Investment Values GM Cruise at $11.5B; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea heads into crucial Friday deadline without labor deal; 27/03/2018 – GM’S CADILLAC EXPECTING TO SET GLOBAL SALES RECORD IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 15/03/2018 – GM GM.N S.KOREAN UNION WILL NOT DEMAND PAY RISE FOR THIS YEAR – UNION OFFICIAL; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $829.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 746,365 shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 23,848 shares to 169,183 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

