Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $344,298; Littelfuse (LFUS) Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.93 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 98,349 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 39,228 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94M, up from 22,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $172.68. About 101,467 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 174,670 shares to 247,669 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 29,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,006 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2014 – NASDAQ” on May 19, 2014. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Checking the Performance of 5 Great Stocks You’ve Never Heard Of – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse to acquire IXYS Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2017.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,838 activity. Shares for $10,930 were bought by MAJOR JOHN E on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 4,404 shares. Peoples Financial has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 458 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Manufacturers Life The invested in 40,249 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.08% or 90,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 5,112 shares. 41,588 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Jane Street Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 5,001 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 7,905 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Palisade Cap Ltd Llc Nj owns 202,420 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ohio-based Private Tru Communication Na has invested 0.11% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.