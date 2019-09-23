Marathon Capital Management Stake In Targa Resources (TRGP) Was Has Upped; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Boosted Its Position

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 125,456 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.96M, up from 106,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.06. About 2.53M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 1.44M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) accumulated 3,525 shares. 131,918 are held by Utah Retirement System. Macroview Invest Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 639 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc invested in 1.22% or 100,232 shares. Bell Financial Bank holds 1.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 47,801 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors holds 0.25% or 3,445 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 316,825 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Laffer Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 17,342 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust Communications has 0.15% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackenzie Finance has 1.84 million shares. Dearborn Partners Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 47,660 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding reported 219,678 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 107,459 shares to 102,318 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.