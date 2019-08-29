Marathon Capital Management Stake in M D C Holding (MDC) Increased as Share Price Rose; As Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Stake

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in M D C Holding Inc (MDC) by 519.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 51,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 61,378 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in M D C Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 135,933 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 38,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 341,833 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 302,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 420,028 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A)

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 701,822 shares to 778,855 shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment (NYSE:MTG) by 27,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 22,137 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Independent Order Of Foresters reported 4,070 shares. First Advisors LP has 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Contravisory Investment Mgmt stated it has 5,345 shares. Nomura reported 10,712 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,265 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 229,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 56,655 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 107,945 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.61% or 19,740 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 76,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50,800 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.