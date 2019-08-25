Marathon Capital Management Stake in Glu Mobile (GLUU) Trimmed by $508,000 as Shares Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) Cut by $1.13 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 2.60M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 501,098 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Millennium Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 314,368 shares. Amer Intl Group, a New York-based fund reported 71,884 shares. Cim Limited Co reported 21,485 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 361,525 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 17,280 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.07M shares. 200 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Tradewinds Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 350 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.42 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,814 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 4.74 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 25,500 shares. 304,680 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 766,000 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 547,521 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co invested in 0% or 14,191 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 37,208 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Inv Management has invested 1.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Systematic Mgmt LP accumulated 0.15% or 344,079 shares. 468,239 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 401,936 are held by Susquehanna Group Llp. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 73,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 353,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

