Marathon Capital Management Stake in Glu Mobile (GLUU) Cut by $508,000 as Shares Declined; River Road Asset Management Has Lifted World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) Position by $2.50 Million; Shares Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.26 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corporatio (INT) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 89,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 434,605 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43,448 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $64.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petmed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 18,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,230 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.1% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 15,400 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Riverhead Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 13,381 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 0.18% or 4.67 million shares. 314,800 are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,238 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 24,529 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Monarch Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.15% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Bryn Mawr Tru Co reported 20,424 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 24,609 shares.

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45 million for 183.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 48,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 169,058 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). The Wyoming-based Friess Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.51% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Gradient Limited Liability has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Brown Advisory stated it has 14,500 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 10,912 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,150 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al invested in 294,802 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hood River Management Ltd Liability reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hodges Cap Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 448,298 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 25,500 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.