Marathon Capital Management Raised Targa Resources (TRGP) Holding by $958,170; As Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Declined, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Upped Stake by $332,000

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.18 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,000 shares to 97,300 shares, valued at $37.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,700 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

