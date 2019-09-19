Marathon Capital Management Raised Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Position by $595,920; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $383,830 as Market Value Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 270,342 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.45M, down from 273,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 1.59M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 1.15M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 114,766 shares to 247,130 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcf Advsr Ltd Company reported 516 shares stake. Roanoke Asset New York, New York-based fund reported 7,052 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.6% or 1.45M shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 8,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated reported 0.53% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 216 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Eagle Ltd Com holds 209,049 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated owns 356,036 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 106,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 50,693 shares. Private Ocean Ltd, California-based fund reported 124 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 219,467 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 50,091 shares to 76,447 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 55,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).