Marathon Capital Management Position in Harmonic (HLIT) Trimmed by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Middleby (MIDD) Holding by $611,910 as Stock Value Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 209,445 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Middleby (MIDD) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 15,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 20,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Middleby for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 229,673 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $88.79M for 17.97 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates has invested 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Brant Point Mgmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 2,409 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 120,000 shares. Vision Management invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The stated it has 1,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Aurora Invest Counsel reported 20,592 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 4,800 shares. Shine Advisory Services owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 0.14% or 11,500 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 8,629 shares.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HLIT’s profit will be $16.12M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -357.14% EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).