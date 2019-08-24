Marathon Capital Management Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU) Decreased by $508,000; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $46.44 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $611.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 2.60 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU)

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 265,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 408,151 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56M, down from 673,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: BlackLine Surges Following Upbeat Q2 Results; Glu Mobile Shares Slide – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Glu Mobile Inc. – GLUU – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Glu -5% despite Q1 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOX Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on High Affiliate Fees – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 76,204 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 63,814 shares. Park West Asset Management Limited Liability reported 660,496 shares. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 3,714 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication accumulated 18,856 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 70,119 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,506 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 40,800 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.94 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn, California-based fund reported 206,426 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 278,425 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 5,977 shares. Rothschild Inv Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,415 shares. Sterling Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc reported 5,634 shares stake. Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2,212 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl Advisors. 24,891 were accumulated by Bb&T. Cap Rech Glob invested in 1.28M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 43,957 shares. 88,039 are held by Dana Invest Advisors. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 636,874 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt accumulated 104,490 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability holds 3,635 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.92M for 18.87 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy or Sell Canopy Growth Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constellation Brands (Class A) declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.