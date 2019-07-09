Marathon Capital Management Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY); Coe Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Target (TGT) as Valuation Declined

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 3.59M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 4.68M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 20,965 shares. Moreover, Cap Mgmt Associates has 0.78% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 39,446 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 259,140 shares. Btr Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 163,719 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95.87M shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.41% or 203,046 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 44,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Milestone holds 19,009 shares. Family accumulated 67,608 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,265 shares. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 11,658 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Serv Corp owns 1,324 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $119.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares to 26,445 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,609 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).