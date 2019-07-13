Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Glu Mobile (GLUU) by $508,000 as Shares Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $3.68 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.26 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.48 million for 183.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares to 61,378 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,703 shares to 29,912 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,126 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.