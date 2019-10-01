Marathon Capital Management Increases Position in Targa Resources (TRGP); Burns J W & Co Increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $558,432

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61 million shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 1.41M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field & Main Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 156,006 are held by Asset One Communication. Stephens Ar holds 23,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 516 shares or 0% of the stock. Roanoke Asset Mgmt reported 7,052 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 220,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Limited Co holds 304,921 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Artemis Llp has invested 0.45% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs accumulated 215,380 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 161,358 shares. Bard Assocs reported 29,003 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,503 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,080 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $130.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Llc holds 1,428 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council reported 17,956 shares. 11,504 were reported by Kornitzer Ks. The Florida-based Suncoast Equity has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.82% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 200,752 shares. D L Carlson Investment Inc invested in 1.39% or 17,826 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 111 shares. 4,759 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Tctc Lc reported 0.02% stake. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 148,325 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,830 shares. Shine Invest Advisory reported 34 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.43 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. M&R Mngmt holds 6,499 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 3,675 shares.