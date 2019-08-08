Marathon Capital Management Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position By $1.21 Million; Eagle Bancorp (EBMT) Sentiment Is 1.22

Eagle Bancorp (EBMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 9 decreased and sold stock positions in Eagle Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.09 million shares, down from 2.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eagle Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Marathon Capital Management increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 350.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 46,575 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 59,873 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 13,298 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 2.67M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Advent Capital De has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Counselling invested in 263,161 shares. Paw Corporation accumulated 0.65% or 25,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 727,374 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr accumulated 12,024 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 210 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has 14,204 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.34% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 3.17 million shares. 30,638 were reported by King Luther Mngmt Corp. Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 1,743 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking services and products in Montana. The company has market cap of $111.10 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; commercial real estate mortgage and land loans; real estate construction loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats, as well as unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, and loans secured by deposits.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. for 167,981 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 90,426 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Management Llc has 0.74% invested in the company for 220,646 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 142,533 shares.