Marathon Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $431,601 as Stock Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Position Maintained by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 8,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 209,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 4.30M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 194.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 9,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,907 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 4,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 4.61 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $119.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding Corp accumulated 0.57% or 416,969 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 13,656 shares. Estabrook Capital Management invested in 0% or 19,580 shares. Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,568 shares stake. Agf Invs America Inc holds 32,488 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Rech Glob Invsts, California-based fund reported 400,000 shares. 51,680 are held by Palladium Limited Liability Co. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 539,857 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pacific Invest owns 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,840 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.05% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Lc stated it has 1,608 shares. Burney owns 9,625 shares. Ameritas Inc reported 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 4,305 shares to 30,795 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,537 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 177,457 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.46% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability invested in 277,168 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 99,999 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has 1.32M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 506,547 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson Comm Limited Liability. Sigma Inv Counselors has 3,743 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department accumulated 110,332 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Company invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Spc Fincl stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Savings Bank Of Omaha stated it has 104,451 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp accumulated 2.13% or 57,080 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates accumulated 29,783 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 52,829 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio.