Marathon Capital Management Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Lifted by $1.21 Million; Fedex (FDX) Stake Maintained by Spf Beheer Bv

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 350.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 46,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 59,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 13,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 2.20 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 103,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 418,310 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16 million, up from 314,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $152.44. About 1.57M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,389 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ckw holds 950 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited holds 0.45% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 181,378 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Company Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 192,347 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP stated it has 2.74 million shares. Thompson Investment Management has invested 1.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prelude Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,830 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd reported 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset owns 7,447 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 48,839 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 180,165 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Com has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,820 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT) by 43,476 shares to 758,853 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 351,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,379 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.58 million shares or 0% of the stock. 404,069 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Barnett & Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2,529 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 800 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.02% or 5,158 shares. Ls Inv Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cap Invsts has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Of Vermont owns 74,484 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,869 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Capstone Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 614,238 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Com Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).