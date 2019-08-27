Marathon Capital Management Holding in Care Com (CRCM) Has Cut as Stock Declined; As Dish Network (DISH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mad River Investors Has Trimmed by $304,575 Its Holding

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.98M market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 721,050 shares traded or 0.48% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.36 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd stated it has 60,689 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 55,201 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Voya Inv Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). West Chester Advisors has 0.41% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 179,217 were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 50,304 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 6,301 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 12,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd owns 11,175 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 38,034 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 66,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Care.com Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 388,199 shares. Swiss Bank reported 763,809 shares. Mad River reported 0.78% stake. 434,604 were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America invested in 0% or 661 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 45,171 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 13,414 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 162,300 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management has invested 0.61% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cibc Ww Corp holds 219,815 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company owns 15,665 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Co Limited Co reported 1,600 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Services – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DISH Network Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Major Broadcasters Sue TV Streaming Nonprofit Locast – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Dish Network (DISH) – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.