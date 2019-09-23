Marathon Capital Management Has Upped By $595,920 Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Sentiment Is 1.05

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 136 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 129 sold and reduced their positions in Sei Investments Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 102.18 million shares, down from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sei Investments Co in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 109 Increased: 93 New Position: 43.

Marathon Capital Management increased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 32.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management acquired 15,280 shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 61,965 shares with $2.43M value, up from 46,685 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $9.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.67 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company for 245,846 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 49,179 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 347,565 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Court Place Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 100,800 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86 million for 17.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 250 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 1.59% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 16,372 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 20,137 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 385,769 shares stake. Hilton Management Ltd holds 21,463 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated holds 0.03% or 215,380 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York holds 232,574 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,057 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lvw Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 5,925 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 4,076 shares.