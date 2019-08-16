Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Harmonic (HLIT) by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 2.29 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $591.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 474,806 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd invested in 37,644 shares. Advisory Service Network Lc stated it has 55,580 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth LP reported 27,534 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 16,511 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.08% or 76,609 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Limited Com accumulated 30,227 shares. First Republic Invest Management has 1.52 million shares. Sentinel Com Lba has 2.14M shares for 16.96% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 81,180 shares. Spinnaker owns 102,440 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13,928 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co holds 2.09% or 2.01M shares. 9,193 were reported by Wade G W And. Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has 17,093 shares.

