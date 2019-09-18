Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position as Stock Rose; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Boosted Discovery (DISCA) Position by $1.54 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 95,820 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 167% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 57,023 shares as the company's stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 91,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 5.16 million shares traded or 33.13% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold DISCA shares while 137 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 317.05 million shares or 1.87% more from 311.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Int Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 204,040 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 0.04% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 7,519 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 40,307 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 13.41M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fund Evaluation Gru owns 24,343 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 11,250 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 25,501 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Berkley W R Corp reported 151,509 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 8,524 shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 4,003 shares. American Century reported 31,179 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 0% or 225 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA) by 3,536 shares to 12,055 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.