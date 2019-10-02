Marathon Capital Management Has Trimmed By $344,298 Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position; Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) SI Decreased By 2.42%

Marathon Capital Management decreased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 31.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 247,130 shares with $832,000 value, down from 361,896 last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $160.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.485. About 3,653 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 105,943 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 11/04/2018 – Speaking about Lyft’s new subscription plans, Zimmer said the move was made in an attempt to “help change user behavior” by providing a full alternative to car ownership; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- PATELLO-FEMORAL JOINT SYSTEM GENDER SOLUTIONS PATELLO-FEMORAL® Osteoarthritis, traumatic arthriti; 10/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ C-R® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ D-L® LPS-FLEX GSF OPT SZ; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System STER L H TROC NAIL 320X9X125 STER L H TROC NAIL 340X9X125 STER L H T; 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Sirus Drill 13mm diameter trauma instrument used for preparation of bone in Trauma, Hip and; 21/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces Call for Applications for the 2018 Connected Health Innovation Award

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity. HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP bought $1.53M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 17,048 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 9,557 shares. 150,700 were reported by Strs Ohio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,634 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 20,254 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 120,326 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 23,113 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 185,271 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp invested in 39,983 shares. Ariel Investments Lc accumulated 323,615 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Jane Street Group Ltd Com reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Com holds 242 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.56 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.