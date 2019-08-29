Marathon Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $2.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Highland Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 49,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 43,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 505,871 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS MORE THAN 87% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SAY ON PAY; 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 13/04/2018 – IQVIA HOLDINGS INC IQV.N : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICA’S BUY LIST; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-EUROPE CONVICTION LIST (ADDS DROPPED TEXT “EUROPE”); 18/04/2018 – LIVE now on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein sits down exclusively with @WilfredFrost. Watch now on CNBC TV or; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 141.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 12,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,448 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $207.72. About 7.29M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Beware Companies That Do Not Believe in Maximizing Shareholder Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) apologizes for listening to Siri talk, sets new rules – Live Trading News” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Stock Is Looking Ripe for the Picking At $200 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

