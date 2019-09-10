Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Care Com (CRCM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) by $11.53 Million

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 301,572 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 81,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 334,705 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52M, up from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 1.04 million shares traded or 98.00% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 66,718 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $272.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 60,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 27,153 shares. Epoch Investment Partners stated it has 334,705 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Services Ma accumulated 46,185 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Federated Pa invested in 196,143 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 32,000 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp reported 9,563 shares stake. Artemis Inv Management Llp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,647 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.86% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Strs Ohio owns 2,275 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 275,046 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 15,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.