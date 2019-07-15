Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) as Share Value Declined; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Workday (WDAY) Holding by $48.58 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 172.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 253,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14 million, up from 147,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 23,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.13M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Humanity Completes Workday Approved Integration – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RBC Remains Bullish On Workday After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 4,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 243 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 98,803 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance has 173,612 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 29,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication has 0.48% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 658 shares. 148 were reported by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 21,442 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, North Star Corporation has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69M shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Company Na has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 2.40 million shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested in 34,606 shares. J Goldman And Lp accumulated 100,892 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 377,599 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Kings Point Cap holds 314 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fjarde Ap reported 0.08% stake. Clal Insur Enterprises Holdg Limited stated it has 7,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 4.55M shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management holds 1.54 million shares. 20,808 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 188,522 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 24,875 shares to 102,175 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.