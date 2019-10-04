Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP) by $595,920; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position by $644,768

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 365,572 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 404,643 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 13,014 shares to 181,153 shares, valued at $11.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,608 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. $147,644 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Penn Capital Mngmt holds 0.55% or 330,553 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Weiss Multi holds 0.42% or 935,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications reported 12,465 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Old National Bankshares In holds 25,272 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has 2.73M shares. Vanguard Gru has 17.23 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt reported 75,409 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 240 shares. Invesco accumulated 483,192 shares. Hamlin Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.98 million shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 175,310 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 46,001 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 114,766 shares to 247,130 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 3,601 shares. State Street has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Republic Mngmt invested in 106,327 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.09% or 15,378 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 250 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp holds 4% or 6.80 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 232,261 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 4.81M shares. Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Marathon Management accumulated 0.99% or 61,965 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 88,604 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 84,523 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 29,503 shares. 207,725 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp.