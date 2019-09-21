Marathon Capital Management Has Increased Position in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) as Stock Rose; Carbonite (CARB) Stock Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $5.14 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 197,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 878,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.87 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 2.15M shares traded or 152.63% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 23.94M shares traded or 24.50% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: 1Q Was Mixed; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 11/04/2018 – Gowtham Prabakaran: Nokia 3 has started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $517.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,947 shares to 319,247 shares, valued at $23.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 137,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc has 0.1% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Connors Investor Ser Inc has invested 0.32% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 22,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 501,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 44,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Mngmt Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset has invested 1.35% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 54,664 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co owns 13,368 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation owns 558,523 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 335,961 shares. Amer Century reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 37,489 shares to 412,986 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.