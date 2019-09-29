Marathon Capital Management Has Increased Its Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Holding by $1.90 Million as Market Value Rose; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Price Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Holding by $63.04 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80M, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 420,709 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 20.23 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 19/04/2018 – 42Q to Showcase Cloud Manufacturing Solution with Nokia at Hannover Messe; 13/03/2018 – State of Finland invests in Nokia; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson says well on track to reach cost savings target by mid-2018; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 28/03/2018 – Nokia selected by China Mobile to build advanced public/private cloud services infrastructure using Nuage Networks VSP; 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 11/04/2018 – Nokia and SKT conduct trial of LTE-based video and voice applications to enhance public safety in South Korea; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA ENDS TALKS WITH STAFF IN FINLAND, CUTS 353 JOBS

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Financial Bank owns 22,637 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 7,971 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bankshares has 821 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 514,274 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 601,615 are owned by Snyder Cap Mgmt L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Advisors Asset Management holds 9,423 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 2,011 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 40,463 shares stake. Tcw Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 19,909 shares. Tygh Inc reported 72,886 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 79,473 shares.

