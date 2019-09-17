Marathon Capital Management Has Decreased By $344,298 Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake; Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Franklin Res (Put) (BEN) Holding

Shelton Capital Management decreased Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shelton Capital Management sold 90,000 shares as Franklin Res Inc (Put) (BEN)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Shelton Capital Management holds 630,000 shares with $21.92M value, down from 720,000 last quarter. Franklin Res Inc (Put) now has $14.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 1.53 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%

Marathon Capital Management decreased Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) stake by 31.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)’s stock rose 9.22%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 247,130 shares with $832,000 value, down from 361,896 last quarter. Enzo Biochem Inc now has $170.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 66,856 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity. 418,844 shares valued at $1.53M were bought by HARBERT MANAGEMENT CORP on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). City Hldgs Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 9,557 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 150,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 120,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 13,443 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,792 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,739 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 482,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 254,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon has 247,130 shares. 95,476 were accumulated by Kempner Cap Mgmt. Sg Americas Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 30,693 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 48,036 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,103 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franklin Resources has $35 highest and $3200 lowest target. $34’s average target is 15.92% above currents $29.33 stock price. Franklin Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15.

Shelton Capital Management increased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 14,019 shares to 14,551 valued at $561,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) stake by 137,102 shares and now owns 138,000 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Macquarie Limited stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 59,318 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Bancshares Of America De invested in 0.04% or 6.99 million shares. 124,823 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Mirae Asset Investments Company Ltd has 40,571 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Qs Invsts Llc owns 3,205 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 2.06 million shares. 219 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 16,980 shares. Scotia stated it has 6,134 shares. Synovus Finance reported 10,181 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.