Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Orbcomm (ORBC) Stake by $752,213; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Increased Cray (CRAY) Stake by $625,124

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 18,386 shares as the company's stock rose 32.77% . The hedge fund held 44,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 26,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 394,255 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management analyzed 107,459 shares as the company's stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,318 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741,000, down from 209,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $420.30M market cap company. It closed at $5.27 lastly. It is down 38.45% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500.

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating ORBCOMM Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire" on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "ORBCOMM Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ORBC – GlobeNewswire" published on May 01, 2019

Analysts await ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ORBCOMM Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP reported 1,307 shares. 57,307 are owned by Mirae Asset. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com owns 129,318 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Int Group has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 103,866 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 101,645 shares. 4,597 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman Communications. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,341 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 24,550 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0% or 5.64 million shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Communication owns 50,000 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 139,400 shares.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "First U.S. Exascale Supercomputer to Be a Cray Shasta System – GlobeNewswire" on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – GlobeNewswire" published on August 13, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 172,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.02 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Glazer Limited Company owns 15,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Next Fin Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Prudential Financial reported 66,927 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 107,170 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 242,228 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 27,996 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 428,878 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 24,634 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Mairs Power accumulated 181,847 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 69,100 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).