Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $344,298 as Market Valuation Rose; Loews (L) Stock Rose While St James Investment Company Has Decreased Its Holding

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 46,809 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 70,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 945,391 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.69M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares to 11,359 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.33M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 2,125 shares. America First Investment Lc holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 277,043 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 926,333 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 277 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 48,811 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Colony Grp Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 31,495 shares. Sunbelt invested in 0.13% or 5,600 shares. Prudential Pcl stated it has 164,578 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 634,351 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1.38M shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 38,932 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 247,196 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company holds 48,174 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd reported 0.4% stake.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.