Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Stake; ALTAPACIFIC BANCORP (ABNK) Shorts Lowered By 50%

ALTAPACIFIC BANCORP (OTCMKTS:ABNK) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ABNK’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. It closed at $14.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management decreased Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)’s stock declined 6.09%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 172,000 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 222,800 last quarter. Glu Mobile Inc now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 3.57M shares traded or 37.75% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 13,780 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,948 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Summit Finance Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,498 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,811 shares. Qs Investors Llc accumulated 448,298 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Eqis Management Inc has 50,063 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 169,058 shares. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 24,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Friess Associate Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.51% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity. $56.26M worth of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares were sold by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45 million for 182.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

