Marathon Capital Management Decreased T Rowe Price Group (TROW) Stake by $500,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Modera Wealth Management Boosted Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,584 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 15,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 5.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.81 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 1.35 million shares traded or 28.55% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/03/2018 – Techmeme: Warby Parker raises $75M round led by T. Rowe Price, sources say at a valuation of $1.75B (Jason Del Rey/Recode); 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 23/05/2018 – T Rowe Price New Horizons Buys 1.1% Position in Rentokil; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Operational Efficiencies Lead To Site Consolidation; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Cites Client Digital Preferences, Technology Enhancements and Operational Efficiencies; 05/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $115; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Head of Fixed Income Ted Wiese to Step Down at Year-End

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.14% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 618,767 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt stated it has 410,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cleararc has invested 0.11% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Sky Group invested in 2.13% or 57,960 shares. Marathon Mngmt reported 53.51% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Cap Intll Ltd Ca holds 5,273 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.27% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 4,887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 233 are held by Adirondack. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 0.23% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 46,710 shares. 16,789 are owned by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. 45,240 are owned by Fort Washington Invest Oh. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 980,115 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daseke Inc by 173,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,650 shares stake. 9,927 were reported by Counselors Of Maryland. Albion Financial Grp Ut invested in 0.21% or 11,267 shares. 218,741 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Perritt Management stated it has 4,667 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank has 1.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spirit Of America accumulated 8,860 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 45,610 shares. 22,743 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 264,705 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 3.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

