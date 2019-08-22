Marathon Capital Management Decreased Stake in Care Com (CRCM) by $472,625; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Joel Isaacson & Company Has Raised Stake

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits goal; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 342,118 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,043 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Advisory Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.07M shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd Company owns 77,454 shares. Duncker Streett Inc invested in 16 shares. 22,900 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Prudential Fincl has 246,712 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 360,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1.85M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 258,367 shares. State Street stated it has 634,577 shares. 308,551 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited. Osterweis Mgmt holds 252,915 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Products Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 79,146 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,500 activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares to 88,257 shares, valued at $19.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

