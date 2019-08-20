Marathon Capital Management Decreased Its Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holding by $508,000; Shares Declined; Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $460,590 as Valuation Rose

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 1.35M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.61. About 754,624 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares to 21,448 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares to 925 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

